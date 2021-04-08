Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.65

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 5412507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

