Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.75

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 320564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of C$386.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

