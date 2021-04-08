Financial Contrast: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.28% 9.55% 0.96% CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94%

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.63%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.40 $57.84 million $0.60 12.40 CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.27 $40.08 million $2.63 9.30

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 148 banking offices and 164 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.