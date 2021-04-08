First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.18

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 4395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

