First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 175,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.