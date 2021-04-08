First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 4,890 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

