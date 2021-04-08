First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.77. 20,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $102.69.

