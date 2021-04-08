First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $68.08. 11,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,232. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.