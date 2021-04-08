FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.30

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.30 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.24), with a volume of 525194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.10 ($1.19).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

