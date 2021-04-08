Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

TSE:FCU opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.29 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

