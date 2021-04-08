FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 3,746 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

International Paper stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

