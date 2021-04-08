FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $558,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 7.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Humana stock opened at $411.73 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.33 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

