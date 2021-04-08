FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,628,000 after buying an additional 270,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.