FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 380 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

