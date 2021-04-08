Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.24

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $6.95. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

