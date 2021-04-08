Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 314,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,701. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.