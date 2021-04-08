freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.00 by Independent Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.53 ($25.32).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.53 ($24.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.80. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

