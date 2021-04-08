FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 1.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 585,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,879,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

