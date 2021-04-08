FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 14,769,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,360,379. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

