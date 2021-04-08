Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded up $6.74 on Thursday, reaching $403.73. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,094. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $189.33 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

