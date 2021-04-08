Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,437. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

