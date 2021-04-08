Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $177.57 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

