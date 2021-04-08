FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

