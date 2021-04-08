FY2021 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Reduced by Analyst

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visteon in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. Visteon has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

