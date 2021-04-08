FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

CCEP opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.