Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 27,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

In other Gaucho Group news, Director Edie Rodriguez purchased 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,998. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

