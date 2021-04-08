Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GECFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 164. Gecina has a 52-week low of $112.02 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.25.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.