Geeq (GEEQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004350 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.