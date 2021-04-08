Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,490.41

Genus plc (LON:GNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,490.41 ($58.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($67.29). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,045 ($65.91), with a volume of 62,149 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,060.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,490.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

