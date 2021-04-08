GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.44. 424,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,738,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

