Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.62. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 58,805 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

