Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

GPN traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $212.81. 912,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,643. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

