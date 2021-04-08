Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.00. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

