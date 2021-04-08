Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.