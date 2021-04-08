Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

