Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,067.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,063 ($13.89), with a volume of 23601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047 ($13.68).

Separately, Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 878 ($11.47).

The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 872.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

