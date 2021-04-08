Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Financial Survey

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25% Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35%

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenlight Capital Re and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Global Indemnity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.59 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.70 $70.01 million N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

