Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

