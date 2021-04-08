Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.85. Grifols shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 5,783 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $65,137,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $12,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $4,610,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

