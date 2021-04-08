Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

GUKYF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

