Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 60,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

