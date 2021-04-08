Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.