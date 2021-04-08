Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 319,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

