Hansa Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hansa Trust stock traded up GBX 1.21 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 203.71 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 22,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Hansa Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.11.

About Hansa Trust

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

