HC Wainwright Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $186.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 85,554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

