HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $169.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,393,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

