Head-To-Head Analysis: Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Bonterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $10.13 billion 1.26 $533.12 million $3.05 16.20 Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.78 $16.52 million N/A N/A

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy -213.04% -12.28% -4.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bonterra Energy 3 2 1 0 1.67

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential downside of 20.96%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Smurfit Kappa Group.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Bonterra Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp, as well as agro paper. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food and drink, consumer goods, and industrial goods sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

