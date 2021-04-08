Head to Head Comparison: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for W&T Offshore and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 6 7 0 2.54

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential downside of 22.27%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.93 $74.09 million $0.60 5.85 Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 3.05 $50.20 million $0.30 39.13

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2020, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 460,398 net acres, including 23,513 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 436,885 net acres in the Giddings Field located in Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Lee, Grimes, Montgomery, and Washington Counties, Texas; and approximately 1,160 net wells with a total production capacity of 61.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

