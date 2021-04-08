Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 368,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 36,800,000.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

