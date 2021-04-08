Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 135,800 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anaplan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

PLAN stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

